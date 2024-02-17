A few days ago, the world, and especially the followers of the British royalty, were shocked to learn that the King Charles III faces severe health problemswhich could lead him to abandon the throne in a short time.

And Charles III of the United Kingdom was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing prostate surgery, according to information released by Buckingham Palace. The news has generated great commotion, leaving the monarch under treatment and, therefore, removed from public life for the moment.

Given this situation, dozens of people have wondered about the future of the british monarchy, especially in knowing who will be the next king. To do this, they have resorted to a famous prophecy that makes us think that Henry of Sussex is the next king of the United Kingdom.

What does Nostradamus' prophecy say about British royalty?

Well, Nostradamusthe famous French clairvoyant, would have announced the resignation of the King of England, raising the idea of ​​a “forced expulsion” of the “King of the Islands.” Although he did not give a name, experts point out that the prophecy could refer to the abdication of Charles III of England.

Mario Reading, British author and interpreter of Nostradamus, maintains that the resignation will occur due to the attacks directed against the king and his “second wife”, that is, the now queen Camilla.

The same prophecy gives an outlook about the next king, where Reading suggests that will be Henry of Sussex who succeeds him, arguing that the heir lacks the “king's mark” according to the seer's vision.

However, The line of succession of British royalty indicates that it is Prince William of Wales who will succeed his father as king, a task for which he has been prepared since birth. Furthermore, since the announcement of the monarch's illness, he took on a more relevant role in royal events.

It should be remembered that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to renounce the benefits of royalty a few years ago, to live a more normal life away from the media.