Prince Harry of England and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been involved in “an almost catastrophic car chase” when they were harassed by a series of paparazzi as they left an awards ceremony that took place at the Ziegfield event hall. Ballroom, on West 54th Street, just four blocks south of Central Park. It happened on Tuesday night, as reported by a spokesman for the couple this Wednesday through a statement. In addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, also traveled in the vehicle.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Mrs. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a group of very aggressive paparazzi,” the statement read. “This relentless pursuit, which lasted for more than two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.”

“Although the fact of being a public figure implies a level of interest on the part of the public, it should never cost anyone security,” said the same spokesperson. “The distribution of these images, given the way in which they have been obtained, encourages highly intrusive practices that are dangerous for all involved.” At this time, the New York police have not commented on the incident reported by the couple.

The incident came after Meghan and Harry attended the annual Ms. Foundation awards ceremony together, where the Duchess of Sussex received the Women of Vision award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women.” women and girls”. Both her husband and her mother, Doria Ragland, accompanied Markle at this gala, which has been the couple’s first public appearance on a red carpet so far this year, who had not been seen together posing for the cameras after the launch of the documentary series on his life, the publication of the book of memories of Prince Enrique and the coronation of Carlos III.

Enrique has complained on numerous occasions about the persecution by photographers, rather than against him, against his wife. He has spoken about it in interviews, in his memoir, and in his Netflix documentary series. In fact, the couple went so far as to denounce some of those paparazzi, such as in July 2020, when they complained of “serious intrusions” into the privacy of both both and their eldest son, Archie, who was 14 months old at the time, and sought guard against the “manufactured transmission frenzy”. They have often had drones and helicopters over their homes trying to get images, and have been followed while walking or in a vehicle. This subject is especially sensitive for Enrique since his mother, Diana of Wales, died in a traffic accident while being chased by the paparazzi on the Bridge of the Soul in Paris in 1997. The prince remembered her very clearly in October of 2019, when he sent a letter explaining the reasons for other lawsuits against British tabloids: “I lost my mother and now I see my wife a victim of the same powerful forces.” “I’ve seen what happens when a loved one is commodified to the point where they are no longer treated as real,” he said.