The professional relationship between the Dukes of Sussex and Spotify has come to an end. He podcast by Meghan Markle, archetypes, part of its 20 million dollar agreement with the audio platform, will not be renewed for a second season, as confirmed by its protagonists. the giant of streaming and Meghan and Prince Harry’s audio production company, Archewell Audio [nombre en honor de su primogénito, Archie], issued a joint statement this Thursday, June 15, ensuring that they have “mutually agreed” to separate. “We are proud of the series we did together,” the note alleges. At the moment, from the main page of Archewell Audio website They haven’t deleted their “exclusive collaboration” with Spotify.

The couple announced a multi-year partnership between Spotify and its production company Archewell Audio in 2020, an alliance that had the goal of “building community through shared experiences, narratives and values.” This materialized in a podcast The only one that aired at Christmas of that same year and then, in the summer of 2022, in a series titled archetypes, with 12 episodes in which the Duchess spoke with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and a dozen other actors, comedians and public figures. Even so, the Henry of England and his wife had not produced enough content to receive the full payment of the agreement, as reported on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources. A representative of WMW, the talent agency that has represented the Duchess since the beginning of this year, told the American newspaper that “the team behind archetypes still proud of podcast they created at Spotify,” adding that “Meghan continues to develop more content for the audience of archetypes on another platform.

The weekly show, which was billed as a series of conversations about the stereotypes that hold women back, topped the platform’s charts in various markets. Two days after its premiere, it was the podcast number one in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on the international Spotify charts. “We are working on other ways to keep the conversation going, but please know that I am so grateful to close out this season of archetypes. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it’s been fun,” Meghan said during the final episode, which aired in November 2022.

Although it is not clear exactly why the dukes have decided to end their agreement with Spotify, or vice versa, the media page six remember that the couple began to question their association with the platform after the presenter Joe Rogan, who also signed with the company, made controversial comments about the covid vaccine in his podcast. “Enrique and Meghan will be less than delighted with Spotify, it’s very embarrassing for them,” a source told the American media in 2021. “And they have to think: ‘Do we really want to fly the same flag as Joe Rogan?’

The decision not to renew the contract for the program came a week after the Swedish company announced that it was cutting 200 jobs and doing a “strategic realignment” in its department of podcasting. Part of this adjustment appeared to involve a reduction in the number of exclusive deals it signed.

Henry, the youngest son of Charles III, married former TV star Meghan Markle in 2018, receiving a shower of positive media coverage that seemed likely to help position the traditional monarchy in the 21st century. But relations between the couple and the British royal family soured in the following years, with accusations that Markle was the victim of racism and that she did not provide enough help when she alerted them to her mental health problems.

Enrique and his wife exchanged their life in the monarchy and official events for sunny California, from where they have continued to question the institution. They have fired their darts in an interview with the renowned presenter Oprah Winfre, in a documentary series on Netflix and in the prince’s explosive autobiography, published last January. Since stepping down from their royal duties, the couple have found a new avenue of income in the media and there is also the possibility that Meghan could soon bring back her wellness and lifestyle blog, tig.