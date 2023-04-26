Harry: my father Carlo’s agreement with the Murdoch group (and others) to favor Camilla

Prince Harry claims that his father King Charles III with the entire royal family had made an agreement with the newspapers of the Murdoch group to favor Camilla’s accession to the throne. And that for this reason the legal actions of the royals against the Australian tycoon’s press had been blocked. Massive accusations, currently not supported by evidence, which were released in a 31-page deposition presented by his lawyers in the London High Court hearing on 25 April and dedicated to the Prince’s cause against Murdoch. The objective of the agreement in question according to Harry was to “foster the acceptance among the British people of my stepmother (and my father) as queen consort (and respectively as king) when the time comes, and that all that could capsize the boat was to be avoided at all costs.’

The Murdoch group denies and denies the allegations. A reply has not yet arrived from the royal family.

i continue trouble for publishing billionaire Rupert Murdoch. As if the problems weren’t enough Foxwith the embarrassing compensation from almost 800 million dollars paid to have said the false on US presidential elections and Tucker’s subsequent abrupt firing Carlson, controversial host of Fox. Now – we read in Repubblica – there is also the news that the Australian tycoon silenced there cause Of William paying out an amount that is assumed to have six zeros. It turns out that in 2020 Rupert Murdoch paid a confidential “very large sum of money” to Prince William, to avoid being taken under process on charges of illegal interceptions carried out by its gossip-hungry British tabloids in royal sauce. Prince Harry, William’s younger and rebellious brother, made the sensational revelation in the legal documents presented in court to London to file a similar lawsuit against Murdoch and his newspapers, which he accused of having them hacked phone calls and e-mail For twenty years.

In the sights of the lawyers of Harry – continues Repubblica – there are also two other tabloids, the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirroraccording to him guilty of violations of the privacy and repeated lies. The Duke of Sussex, in the materials filed with the London court, launches others two revelations bomb.

The first is that there was a top secret deal between Murdoch and the Royal Household: the Windsors would not have denounced the newspapers of his stable, if the newspapers had subsequently publicly apologized for the lurid scoops against them. Only then according to Harry the “deal” was violated by Murdoch, at least against him, therefore now she wants to sue him. And the second bombshell is that the queen Elizabethbefore he died, he would have approved nephew’s plan to take Murdoch to court, but his father Carlo it would have vetoed to keep the print on itself good e Camilla.

