The interview

Some members of the royal family “have gone to bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image” by allying themselves with the tabloid press. It is one of the numerous accusations launched by Prince Harry in the awaited interview broadcast on Sunday evening by the British television channel ITV, the first of a series of four interviews that the prince has released to publicize his autobiography. Spare – the minor, which comes out tomorrow, and the only one in Great Britain. The others will be on top-rated television shows in the United States: 60 minutes and the Late Show on CBS and Goodmorning America on ABC. “After 38 years of my story being told and distorted by others, I want to present my side of events,” said Harry. The Duke of Sussex said the royal family and the press were “active accomplices” in a systematic demolition of his image and his wife Meghan’s reputation.



