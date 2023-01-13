The Duke of Sussex has admitted that the original transcript of his book, Spare, was twice as long as the final draft

He would have enough material to write another book, but his father and brother would never forgive him. Harry revealed this in an interview with the Telegraph, claiming that the original transcript of his book, Spare, was twice as long as the final draft. The Duke of Sussex admitted that many of the details that were eventually scrapped involved relationships with his father, King Charles III, and his brother William.

Read also

“The first draft was different. It was 800 pages and now it’s down to 400 – he said – It could have been two books, let’s put it that way. And the hardest part was taking things out”. According to Harry, “there were things that happened, mostly between me and my brother, and some between me and my father, that I don’t want the world to know about. Because I don’t think they’d ever forgive me.”