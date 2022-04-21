Harry Maguire, captain and central defender of Manchester United, denounced in the last few hours that he received a bomb threat at his home, according to the British network ‘Sky’.

The threat against Maguire

Harry Maguire, Manchester United player.

“In the last 24 hours, Harry Maguire has received a serious threat at his family home. He has reported this to the police who are now investigating the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously the number one priority. one of harry’sinformed a presenter of the medium in question.

“On Wednesday 20 April, the day after the Liverpool v Manchester match, Cheshire Police received reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area. Nobody has had to evacuate the house but, as a precautionary measure, a police dog, an expert in explosives, has come to the house this afternoon, Thursday, April 21, to carry out a search of the gardens and surroundings,” the authorities told ‘Sky’.

Apparently, according to what is read in the report of other British media, the threat would have been given by email. Some say that it would be a supposed fan who criticizes him for his football performance.

Ozil is pronounced

“I just read the news about Harry Maguire… this is crazy. Football can never be serious enough to threaten a player and his family. I’m shocked. Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully everyone involved is punished“, expressed the German footballer Mezut Ozil, with a past in English football, on his Twitter account, after learning of the situation.

Just read the news about Harry Maguire… this is just insane.🤦🏻‍♂️ Football can never ever be that serious to be threatening a player and his family. I’m shocked. Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully all people involved get punished. — Mesut Ozil (@MesutOzil1088) April 21, 2022

