Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere in a few months on HBO Max. Thousands of people are waiting for the miniseries that will expand the story and add two new scenes, which will make it different from the feature film released in 2017.

In an interview conducted by the Collider portal, Harry Lennix, an actor who plays General Swanwick in the DCEU, indicated that he will also play the Martian Manhunter. However, he admitted that when he filmed the movie he had no idea that he was going to play the superhero.

“I never saw the script. I didn’t get a chance to read the script, because they were still in development and they keep all of that under lock and key. It’ll be great to be up there with Batman, Superman and my friends. Yes, once again I am like a kid in a candy store, ”Lennix said.

Justice League, Snyder cut – release date

The miniseries was originally scheduled to premiere in late 2021, but that changed thanks to the commitment and efficient work of the filmmaker. During the Deck the hall of justice, Snyder revealed that the fiction will premiere on March 25, 2021 on HBO Max.

Justice League – official synopsis

Inspired by Superman, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to face a new threat. While this is an unprecedented formation of metahumans, it may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf’s arrival.