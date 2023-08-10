In the end, the bookmakers’ bets also arrived on this journey. Will it be proof of divorce? In fact, it had never happened that Harry left on a trip, if not very short, without Meghan. Even to attend her grandmother’s funeral, Queen Elizabeth II limited herself to a 36-hour escape to London. This time it happened the “escort prince” got on a plane to Japan and some English tabloids say that on the evening of Meghan’s birthday she joked bitterly about the trip: “It’s a technical test of divorce”. A certainly ironic phrase that many have picked up on and now body language experts have also gone wild to examine Harry’s state of mind as soon as he landed in Tokyo to follow a charity polo match. In the photos on the plane’s ladder, the former prince appears smiling and serene together with his friend and professional polo player Ignacio «Nacho» Figueras. He also made a nice uplifting statement: “I have long believed that sport is a channel for healing, not just for the mind and body, but for the world,” the prince said via his Sentebale charity. «Sport always involves having a dream, and realizing it with the support of a community. Whether joining in victory or showing respect in defeat, no one ever crosses the line or scores a goal without the help and trust of others.”



However, the aforementioned English body language experts see in that smile immortalized by the Japanese media a hint of anxiety, rather than joy. An anxiety, they say, similar to that of mother Diana writes Vanity Fair today. “Diana’s smiles used to disappear as we watched them, and Harry’s on this occasion seem to do the same,” specialist Judi James pointed out to the Mirror. “No amount of expression seems to fixate on his face, and he seems to go from looking relaxed and cheerful to anxious and obsessed in the blink of an eye.”





Moreover, during his trip to Japan Harry was reached by the unpleasant news of having been banned from the official family website. Or rather, of having been downgraded, a direct consequence of his “downgrading”. The Buckingham Palace web page dedicated to the members of the most talked about Royal Family in the world, in fact, has been updated in these hours, removing the title of “His Royal Highness” from Harry’s profile. With a delay that has nothing Anglo-Saxon, now even in black and white Harry has become “The Spare”, the escort, only of himself.