After a significant 14-year stint, Harry Krueger, known for his direction on games like Returnal and Nex Machina, is leaving Housemarque, the studio announced. Krueger expressed great appreciation for his time at Housemarque, noting that each project was a dream realized. His collaboration contributed greatly to the growth of the studio, moving from arcade games to ambitious projects such as Returnal, a title that marked a turning point for Housemarque. Krueger described his departure as a difficult decision, but at the same time said he was enthusiastic about the future, both for the new projects and for the strong team remaining at Housemarque. He expressed confidence in the bright future of the Finnish studio, supported by the continued support of Sony, which absorbed him as an internal team in 2021.

Ilari Kuittinen, co-founder and CEO of Housemarque, highlighted Krueger’s important impact on the development of the studio. Under his leadership, Housemarque surpassed several milestones, including the rebirth of the arcade genre, symbolized by the success of Returnal. Kuittinen sees this moment as an ideal opportunity for new leadership to take the baton and continue to build on the foundation created by Krueger. Housemarque is now ready to embark on a major new project: the studio, says Kuittinnen, is preparing to create the “next big hit” from Finland, carrying on the legacy and innovations introduced during the Krueger era.