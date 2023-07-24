And according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the owner of the London club, Joe Louis, told club president Daniel Levy of the need to sell Harry Kane this summer if the latter refused to sign a new contract.

The newspaper indicated that Bayern Munich is preparing a new offer to include Kane, and that Kate, the wife of the English striker, is looking for a home in Germany.

public confession for the first time

• Bayern Munich, the German league champion, admitted publicly for the first time, last week, that he is seeking to sign Kane, considering that he has a good chance to achieve his goals.

• Honorary President of the Bavarian club, Uli Hoeneß, told reporters, on the sidelines of a training camp for the team in Bavaria, that Kane “made it clear in all conversations very clearly that his decision had been taken to join the German champion this summer, and if he sticks to his decision, we will get his services and Tottenham will abandon him.”

• Hoeness confirmed Kane wants to compete in an international competition, and “Tottenham is not qualified for a European tournament next season, unlike our club.”

• Hoeness plays a major role in decision-making in Bayern Munich, since the dismissal of its chairman, Oliver Kahn, and Bosnian sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, at the end of last season due to results that were considered disappointing.

• Hoeness admitted that negotiations over a possible transfer of Kane, who is contracted to Tottenham until 2024, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, were not easy.

• Hoeness explained that Levy is “clever, and we must first move him to a stage where he will set an amount for the deal.”

• German media reported that Bayern has already reached an agreement with the player, but he will have to pay about 100 million euros in the hope of reaching an agreement with Tottenham.

• Bayern Munich is desperately looking for a replacement for its former Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, who left last summer for Barcelona.