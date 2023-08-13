Following Neymar’s record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, legendary Bayern Munich manager Uli Hoeness claimed the perennial German champion would never match such vulgar figures.
“I don’t want to buy a player for 150 or 200 million euros,” Hoeness declared in 2017, “I don’t want to join such madness. That is something that we will totally reject at Bayern.”
Six years on, Bayern haven’t quite gone to PSG’s extremes, but Tottenham Hotspur have dragged the Bavarians into a transfer craze during their dogged pursuit of Harry Kane.
With the England captain leaving for Germany for a nine-figure fee, here’s how his transfer stacks up against Bayern’s transfer record.
Bayern Munich have been sniffing Kane ever since Robert Lewandowski left a huge void up front last summer. Spurs have always hoped Kane would still be in north London in 2022, but the contract extension he has been on the table for the past 12 months never came to fruition.
As Kane entered the final year of his Tottenham deal in June, Bayern took a more proactive approach to signing Kane. Spurs denied receiving an initial offer of €70 million, but Bayern were quick to submit a second offer of €80 million.
The Bavarians upped the ante yet again, bidding above the club record sum that brought Lucas Hernández to Germany in 2019, as negotiations dragged through the second week of August.
Sir Alex Ferguson infamously described the deal with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as “more painful than hip surgery”.
However, Bayern did not succumb to frustration and eventually accepted a fourth and final offer of €100 million. Kane had told Tottenham that he would not leave the club once the new season started, but Bayern hammered out the deal just 24 hours before Spurs take on Brentford on Sunday.
Kane is not only Bayern’s biggest signing of all time, but dwarfs the amount paid by any other Bundesliga club for a single player. In a snapshot of their massive financial dominance over the division, nine of the 11 most expensive arrivals in German soccer history have been snapped up by Bayern.
Before Kane’s arrival, Bayern’s three most expensive acquisitions were centre-backs. Kim Min-jae became the third most expensive signing in the club’s history when Bayern activated his release clause of 50 million euros (43.2 million pounds) after an imperious season in Napoli in which he won the qualification.
The aforementioned Lucas smashed Bayern’s transfer record when he swapped Madrid for Munich in 2019. Over four turbulent seasons, the World Cup winner missed 65 games through injury for his club. Bayern effectively financed Kim’s arrival by selling Lucas to PSG for £38.8m in early July.
Matthijs de Ligt started out as an attacking midfielder in the youth ranks at Ajax dreaming of being Cristiano Ronaldo, but the former Juventus defender – the Portuguese striker’s teammate in Turin – has been one of the most promising young centre-backs in recent years.
Bayern paid an initial amount of 57.8 million pounds to take De Ligt out of Serie A last summer, but the figure could match Lucas’s if all the add-ons are met. The transfer of De Ligt was favored by the departure of Lewandowski a year ago, when Bayern managed to extract more than 38 million pounds from Barcelona for a player who was turning 34 years old.
Unlike Kane, Lewandowski arrived at Bayern without paying a transfer after expiring his contract with Borussia Dortmund, his rival in the Klassiker.
Kane, however, is not the first Premier League striker Bayern have splurged for in recent years. Leroy Sane had to amend the gigantic tattoo on his back with a Manchester City kit when he made a belated return to the Bundesliga in 2020. Sane had been scheduled to sign for Bayern the year before, but tore his cruciate ligament in the 2019 Community Shield, which delayed his signing and reduced the file.
Sane may have won back-to-back Premier League titles in Pep Guardiola’s side, but it only cost half of what Kane has cost Bayern as the Bavarians became the latest victims of transfer market madness. modern.
