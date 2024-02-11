It seems that Harry Kane He had a curse that harasses him and pursues him in all the clubs he plays for. The English national team striker has incredible karma: he doesn't know what it's like to win a title as a professional.

It may be of interest to you: Nacional receives bad news at the last minute against Millonarios: significant loss

The starting striker of the England team has his showcases empty and it seems that this season they are going to stay that way. kane decided to leave Premier League Tottenham to land on the Bayern Municha team that wins at least one cup every year.

But due to strange things in life, it seems that his dream of winning titles is very far from coming true and the move he made last European summer did not go as expected.

This Saturday, the Bayern Munichwho has been having an irregular season, visited the Bayer Leverkusen in the match of the date, the game that was going to take all the spotlights and the duel that could begin to define the BGerman undesliga.

Read here: James Rodríguez, once again in limbo and with his future uncertain: history repeats

It was a disaster for the Bavarian team, they lost 3-0 against those led by the Spanish coach Xabi Alonso and they moved further away from the lead: they remain second with 50 points, but now five units behind Leverkusen.

After the defeat, the Englishman was one of the most notable and in Germany They indicated that the 100 million euros they paid for him are not having the expected results.

“Kane Catastrophe” title the newspaper Bild. “The Kane disaster. He wasn't in the game at all. No goal, no assists. Only his effort was correct: he ran 10.8 km, only Mazraoui ran more for Bayern. “He came to Bayern to win championships,” the outlet noted.

Despite having 24 goals in 21 matches of Bundesliga, The 30-year-old Briton is not immune to criticism and the Germans are disappointed in him and the Bayern Munich in general.

Kane's terrible losing streak

Harry Kane He is walking the path of a new failure in his sports career. Over the last 12 seasons, he has lost five finals and it looks like his drought will be extended for another year.

With Tottenham he lost the final League Cup against Chelsea in 2015. He also fell in the final of the Champions League of 2019 against the Liverpool.

Also: National vs. Millionaires, the duel of the most champions: two ways to win

History repeated itself in 2021, the 'spurs' reached the final of the English League Cup, but their title dreams faded against the Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Harry Kane has recovered from his physical discomfort and will be in the Champions League final. In the current edition of the Champions League he scored 5 goals in 8 games.

Months later he experienced another failure, this time with the jacket of the England team. Lost the final of the Euro Cupin his house, in Wembley, against the Italian team in the penalty shootout.

This season he completed his fifth disappointment, he reachedl Bayern Munich and one day after signing, his team was beaten 3-0 against the Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

And the season goes from bad to worse. In addition to being five points from the top in the Bundesliga, the Bavarian team was eliminated from the German Cup and now the round of 16 of the Champions Leaguea tournament in which they are not favorites for the title.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO