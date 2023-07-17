Tteam manager Ange Postecoglou from the English football club Tottenham Hotspur is annoyed by the Harry Kane transfer saga. “First question, eh?” said the coach on Spurs’ Australian tour snippy when a reporter asked at the beginning of a press conference how his conversation with the star striker courted by Bayern Munich went.

The Australian also teased against the German record champions. At Spurs there are “no discussions” about Uli Hoeneß’s sensational statements about Kane, he said, and he too “has zero influence.” If other clubs want to talk about players who are under contract with us, it’s a bigger problem for them than it is for us.”

“Harry will not be influenced”

The first six questions of the round ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against city rivals West Ham United were all about Kane. The vortex, however, claimed Postecoglou, will not throw the attacker off track. “A lot of people know Harry better than I do, but he won’t let that affect him. He’s here and as long as that’s the case, he’s fully committed to what we’re doing.”

And the first meeting last week? “I had a good chat with Harry. As I said, nothing earth-shattering or decisive in terms of what people are asking,” explained Postecoglou: “I introduced myself and we mainly talked about the club and what he thinks, where it stands and where there is room for improvement.”

He agreed with Kane “that we want to see a successful team this year”. Basically, it is not the case that he asks his players about their future plans, “when they come in the door,” added the 57-year-old: “Some will accompany us throughout the journey, others will not.”