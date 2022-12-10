Sunday, December 11, 2022
Harry Kane: The moment he went from hero to villain in England, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in Sports
Harry Kane

Harry Kane.

Harry Kane.

He missed a penalty that was the partial tie against France in the World Cup in Qatar.

Sadness invaded him. Harry Kane had equalized after 54 minutes of penalty the match against Francea 1-1 that gave the English team a breather, which was subdued by the French.

Kane, from a penalty, equalized Wayne Rooney as the top scorer in the history of the selection of Englandwith 53 goals.

Kane spent celebrating with Rooney the goal that made him the top scorer of the ‘three lions’, beating Bobby Charltonwith 49, on September 8, 2015 in a match against Switzerland, to surpass him seven years later.

With 40 fewer games played by the player of the Tottenham (80, for Rooney’s 120).

In addition, Kane was two goals away from the record of Gary Lineker as the footballer who has scored the most goals for England in the history of the World Cups.

The error

However, it all went downhill and Kane quickly went from hero to villain.
The disappointment was even greater for the team Gareth Southgate because he made merits not to lose, he transformed the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in figure and also had the possibility of drawing another penalty at 84 minutes.

However, the always reliable Kane sent the ball into the stands and killed the illusion of this young team from the Three Lions, who were eliminated in Qatar.
