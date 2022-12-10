Harry Kane: The moment he went from hero to villain in England, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Harry Kane.
Harry Kane.
He missed a penalty that was the partial tie against France in the World Cup in Qatar.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 10, 2022, 04:53 PM
Sadness invaded him. Harry Kane had equalized after 54 minutes of penalty the match against Francea 1-1 that gave the English team a breather, which was subdued by the French.
Kane, from a penalty, equalized Wayne Rooney as the top scorer in the history of the selection of Englandwith 53 goals.
(Cristiano Ronaldo: his wife said “hasta mico” to the DT of Portugal)
(Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal: new controversy in the dressing room)
Kane spent celebrating with Rooney the goal that made him the top scorer of the ‘three lions’, beating Bobby Charltonwith 49, on September 8, 2015 in a match against Switzerland, to surpass him seven years later.
With 40 fewer games played by the player of the Tottenham (80, for Rooney’s 120).
In addition, Kane was two goals away from the record of Gary Lineker as the footballer who has scored the most goals for England in the history of the World Cups.
The error
However, it all went downhill and Kane quickly went from hero to villain.
The disappointment was even greater for the team Gareth Southgate because he made merits not to lose, he transformed the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in figure and also had the possibility of drawing another penalty at 84 minutes.
However, the always reliable Kane sent the ball into the stands and killed the illusion of this young team from the Three Lions, who were eliminated in Qatar.
(‘I’m devastated’: Neymar’s words after the elimination of Brazil) (End of an era! Cristiano Ronaldo says goodbye crying to his last World Cup)
Where did you throw it, Harry! 😰
Kane’s second penalty of the match and the great opportunity for England to tie it. Final minutes of the match!
England 🏴 1-2 France 🇫🇷 #QatarOnDIRECTV ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2gpa5lRFmF
—DSports (@DSports) December 10, 2022
December 10, 2022, 04:53 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Harry #Kane #moment #hero #villain #England #video
Leave a Reply