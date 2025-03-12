He grabs, he is everywhere, he scores goals and is now also looking for the brawl: FC Bayern is currently experiencing the probably best version of Harry Kane. Rarely has a 100 million euro investment in football worth it.

It was shortly before the ghost hour when Harry Kane bent around the corner to tell about his big game. He could have been there much earlier. But this time neither had showered unusually long or stamped, nor was he toured with the game ball through the changing room again to collect signatures on it after scoring three goals. “Sorry Guys,” greeted Kane in a friendly manner, “I still looked at the penalties.”