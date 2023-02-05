Manchester City has fallen back into monotony. Pep Guardiola faced his cursed challenge in this Premier League: scoring a goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Citizen team has not been able since its inauguration to even score a goal in the opposite goal. He already accumulates 9.79 expected goals without managing to score a goal.
City started out better, but an error when the ball was released caused by a loss between Rodri Hernández and Rico Lewis, allowed Kane to put his team ahead of the ball.
The rest of the game was a Citizen monologue without creating too much danger. Those from Manchester had the chances, not too clear, but enough to at least, due to offensive merits, have taken a point from a stadium that we can already consider their great nemesis.
It is necessary to highlight the defensive work of the Tottenham players, and for City to mention the good stretch of the season that Jack Grealish is going through, who for the first time since he arrived from Aston Villa is an indisputable for Guardiola, and in these In recent months he has become the player who contributes the most offensive arguments when Erling Haaland is not inspired.
His driving is lethal, his one-on-one practically unbeatable and his decision-making has nothing to envy to the great creators of chances on the planet.
That would be the positive aspect of this defeat, but the negative gains much more weight. What happens with the Haaland, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and company? Their current level is very far from what they showed the world in the matches prior to the World Cup, and in just two weeks the top European competition returns, a trophy that has been resisting Guardiola’s men for years despite having been one of the best for several seasons teams of the world.
#Harry #Kane #punishes #Manchester #City #Arsenal #maintain #advantage
Leave a Reply