Two players were singled out in the group stage. Two stars, two forwards who should have made a difference and be the top scorer in the competition. Both were part of the ranks of a favorite team. One was Kylian Mbappé and the other Harry Kane. The first has been eliminated in the second round, failing the decisive penalty. Failure of France and, above all, failure of Mbappé. The second, captain of England, has scored his first goal of the Eurocup to sentence the match against Germany. England has beaten the Germans by two goals to zero, the first from Raheem Sterling, the British shuttle.
The game is summarized in the two goals of the second half. He hardly deserves to talk about what happened before the big play that ended with Sterling sending the ball deep into the net. The two teams looked at each other with great respect, trying not to concede spaces or errors in defense. If the public continued to watch the game after the break, it was only because of the greatness of both teams.
Everything changed when Southgate entered Grealish. The Englishman participated in the plays of the two goals. The first came after a team move. The ball passed through Sterling’s boots, who started the play; Harry Kane, who opened at the apex of the area; Grealish, who put her on the band; Shaw who centered and Sterling again that came to top it off. The winger has scored three of the Three Lions’ four goals. Talisman and key footballer. He has regained confidence after losing ownership to Manchester City. He needed a championship like that.
The second goal came in a counterattack. Grealish received the ball on the left wing, center to the heart of the area and Harry Kane finished the head. The captain scored his first Eurocup goal. He drove away ghosts and sentenced. Germany eliminated, England in the quarterfinals. His rival will come out of the game between Sweden and Ukraine that will be played at 9:00 p.m.
