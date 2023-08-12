Harry Kane makes the switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich. The English footballer himself has that on Saturday announced in a video messageafter he passed the medical examination in the night from Friday to Saturday. The Record Master has been chasing the 30-year-old striker for some time and has finally received his new attack leader in the week before the start of the Bundesliga. The transfer fee of 100 million euros is the highest Bayern Munich ever paid for a player. Possibly Kane, who makes it number nine will wearhis debut in the German Supercup against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Kane still had a contract with Tottenham Hotspur, where he went through the youth academy and played almost his entire career, until the end of next season. He wanted clarity about a transfer before the start of the season. After both clubs according to sports medium The Athletic came to an agreement on Thursday, Kane himself reached an agreement with Bayern Munich on a four-year contract. In recent years he has become the figurehead of the English national team, of which he has been the permanent captain since 2018.

It was time for Kane to leave, he says. He says he does so with pain in his heart. “I am leaving a club where I spent almost twenty years of my life: from an eleven-year-old boy to the thirty-year-old man I am today. The many beautiful moments and great memories I will cherish forever.”

For the prices

Kane is Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top goalscorer. In twelve seasons he scored a total of 280 goals in 435 games. In the Premier League he scored 213 goals. Due to his departure, the record of Alan Shearer, who scored 260 times at the highest English level between 1992 and 2006 for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, will remain in the books for the time being.

At Bayern Munich, Kane finally hopes to play for the prizes, something that has become increasingly difficult at Tottenham Hotspur in recent years. Last season, the club finished in a disappointing eighth place in the Premier League. In Munich Kane becomes the teammate of the Dutchmen Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch. Noussair Mazraoui, born in the Netherlands, who comes from Morocco, is also in contact with the club.