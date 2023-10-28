Bayern Munich They had a feast by beating Darmstadt, in a Bundesliga match played this Saturday, October 28.

Bayern was a steamroller and won 8 goals to 0, with a great performance from its star attacker Harry Kane.

Kane scored three goals, the first, the fifth and the last, to emerge as the figure of the impressive victory.

One of his goals flooded social networks, it was the fifth, because it was a beautiful score.

The English attacker finished from midfield and from there surprised the rival goalkeeper, who despite his efforts could not reach the ball that was left over.

However, a previous handball by Noussair Mazrauri in his own area that would have canceled out Kane’s great goal, but the VAR omitted it.

