Within Real Madrid there is no time to regret the departure of Karim Benzema. When the club had in their hands the renewal of the Frenchman, they did not ensure it and now that they have not been able to compete with the sheikhs, they only have to thank and wish the Ballon d’Or luck. Thus, those from the capital of Spain They do not want to waste any more time in regrets and that is why they move into the market to find a replacement for the former Lyon.
It is an open secret that the most popular alternative to take Benzema’s place is the Englishman Harry Kane, who is considered by Ancelotti to be the striker on the planet with the most similar conditions to Karim’s, that is, a guy who scores but who At the same time, he is capable of making his teammates play. The white club has already started negotiations for this signing, however, as the days go by it becomes more complex, everything seems down.
Real Madrid would be making the decision not to move their fingers anymore for the signing of Kane. They consider that paying 115 million for a 30-year-old footballer, who also hasn’t won anything collectively, is an out-of-place investment, especially if one takes into account that the Englishman earns 20 million euros per year. The accumulated is getting out of hand and what the Madrid team is willing to spend. Reason for which Harry would not be the next ‘9’ meringue.
#Harry #Kane #impossible #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply