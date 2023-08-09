Bayern Munich are not giving up and continue to press for England captain Harry Kane and according to Sky Sports UK have been in negotiations with his club Tottenham Hotspur until the early hours of Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sky Sports Germany said the Bundesliga champions would also submit a fourth €110m offer on Wednesday, plus bonuses. Kane still has a year left on his contract with Spurs, who are said to want £100m (around €127m) for the 30-year-old striker.

Kane reportedly wants clarity on his future before the weekend of the Premier League season starts and is now said to be leaning towards staying on as he likes new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy. Still, Spurs executives don’t want to lose him for free in 2024 and, with Kane yet to sign a renewal, would prefer a exit now to generate a substantial stake.