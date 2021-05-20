London (dpa)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane gave the biggest indication yet of his willingness to leave the club, saying he would make up the question of his future.

According to news reports, Kane informed Tottenham’s management of his desire to leave the club this summer, after he was frustrated by the lack of progress at the club in the north of the British capital London in recent years.

The England captain, who will turn 28 in July, still has three years to go after the end of his contract with Tottenham, while the London club has been steadfast in its refusal to sell him, which means that there may be a confrontation this summer.

British news agency “BA Media” quoted Kean as saying that he needs to speak to Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman, about his future.

Kane added: I think I need to talk to the club’s management, I want to play in the biggest tournaments and live the biggest moments.

And the English international player explained: Like, this season I watch the Champions League, and I follow the English teams as they perform amazingly, it is the matches that I want to participate in, I want to be in those matches.

Kane stressed: It is an important moment in my sports career for sure where I have to think and see where I am, and have a good and honest conversation with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, I hope we can have that conversation.

He continued: I am sure he will want to make a plan for what he sees, but in the end it will be up to me and how I feel, and what will be best for me and my career at this moment in time.

Tottenham reached the final match of the League Cup this season, but lost to Manchester City, and are now struggling to participate in the European League Championship next season, when it plays its last match in the Premier League championship during the current season.

It is noteworthy that Kane shares the top scorer in the Premier League this season with Egyptian international star Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger, with 22 goals each.