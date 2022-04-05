Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and one of the great figures in the Premier League. At 28 years old, his great pending debt is still to win an official title and now he received an unexpected accolade.
David Ginola, a former Tottenham footballer, made an unprecedented comparison on Sky Sports. His words came after the win against Newcastle, in which the striker he didn’t convert, but he did give an assist.
“Harry Kane is now like the new Diego Armando Maradona. Long passes, short passes… he has it all”, he claimed. Ginola played for the London club between 1997 and 2000 and surprised everyone with his statement.
On the other hand, he referred to the possibility of the scorer leaving the club. “For a player of his caliber to play every year to be in the top four is not enough. If you have future proposals for play in clubs that fight to win trophies, you could leave. At the end of your career, what you look at is how many titles you have won.”
Kane has twelve goals so far in the Premier League and already has six assists. Every day he is more complete and now they even compare him to Maradona. Amazing!
