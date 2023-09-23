Kane, who has scored 7 goals in the Bundesliga so far, outperformed Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic, as each of them scored 5 goals in their first 5 league matches.

Bayern raised its score to 13 points at the top, and Bayer Leverkusen can join it if it wins over Heidenheim on Sunday.

Kane, the England captain who moved to Bayern at the beginning of the season from Tottenham Hotspur, scored his first goal from close range in the 13th minute.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring for the home team, after a cross pass from Kingsley Coman 4 minutes after the start.

Bayern strengthened its advantage with two more goals before the break.

Matthijs de Ligt jumped higher than everyone, converting a corner kick from Joshua Kimmich with a header into the net in the 29th minute, then Kane passed a wonderful ball to Leroy Sane to put him in front of the goalkeeper, giving Bayern a 4-0 lead 7 minutes before the break.

Kane secured a record when he scored from a penalty kick in the 54th minute, before the goal frame blocked an attempt by Koeman.

Substitute Matthijs Tille made it 6-0 in the 82nd minute, and Kane completed the hat-trick one minute before the end.