Euro 2024 is in the final stretch. The Spanish team, after beating France, is already waiting for its opponent in the grand final of the tournament. The Netherlands and England faced each other today in an exciting semi-final for the second place in the final.
The Netherlands have had a great Euro Cup so far, finishing third in their group but have made it into the top four of the tournament. They eliminated Romania in the round of 16 and Turkey in the quarter-finals to get to where they are today. On the other hand, England, one of the teams expected to win the tournament, have failed to impress and are still not convincing, even though they are in the semi-finals after going through to the quarter-finals in extra time against Slovakia and after going through to the semi-finals on penalties against Switzerland.
The match started with a scoreline in favour of the Netherlands, after Xavi Simons scored a great goal in the 7th minute to open the scoring for his team. The joy on Dutch soil was short-lived when, 11 minutes later, a foul inside the area caused by Dumfries was reviewed by the referee after the VAR had to intervene.
The German referee finally awarded the penalty and it was Harry Kane who was in charge of converting the spot-kick, beating Verbruggen and tying the score at one all, leaving things as they were at the start of the match.
