Monday, December 12, 2022
Harry Kane, devastated to have missed the penalty, harsh message

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in Sports
Harry Kane

Harry Kane.

Harry Kane.

The Englishman regrets what happened in the World Cup in Qatar against France.

Harry KaneEngland captain, said he was “absolutely devastated” after missing the penalty that could have forced extra time against France (1-2) in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022at the same time that he advocated “using this experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge”

“Absolutely gutted. We have given everything and it is reduced to a small detail for which I assume responsibility. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it will take a while to get over it, but that’s part of the sport,” she wrote on his official Instagram account.

(Dibu Martínez did it: they reveal a controversial strategy to eliminate the Netherlands)
(Shocking: fan runs and breaks window glass celebrating the goal, video)

“Now it’s about using this experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament; it means a lot,” she continued.

A publication in which he received the affection in the comments of both his teammates, his club, the Tottenham Hotspur, and compatriots.

England left Qatar this Sunday to head to its headquarters -only Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) plays outside the Premier League – after the defeat against France.
(‘What are you looking at, fool?’: they reveal what no one saw about the ‘fight’ between Messi and Weghorst) (Cristiano Ronaldo: his wife said ‘hasta mico’ to the Portuguese coach)

EFE

