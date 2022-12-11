Harry Kane, devastated to have missed the penalty, harsh message

Harry KaneEngland captain, said he was “absolutely devastated” after missing the penalty that could have forced extra time against France (1-2) in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022at the same time that he advocated “using this experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge”

“Absolutely gutted. We have given everything and it is reduced to a small detail for which I assume responsibility. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it will take a while to get over it, but that’s part of the sport,” she wrote on his official Instagram account.

“Now it’s about using this experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament; it means a lot,” she continued.

A publication in which he received the affection in the comments of both his teammates, his club, the Tottenham Hotspur, and compatriots.

England left Qatar this Sunday to head to its headquarters -only Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) plays outside the Premier League – after the defeat against France.

EFE