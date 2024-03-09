Bayern Münich won, liked and beat Mainz 8-1, a victory that allows them to add points to try to get closer to Leverkusen, which is the leader with quite an advantage. Besides, it was a rout that allowed Harry Kane to continue scoring goals in his first season with the German team and reaffirm that his level is still prime.
Since joining Münich he has not stopped scoring goals, he has a total of 30 goals in 25 games in this 2023/24 season, equaling Uwe Seeler who in his debut season in 1963/64 acquired that record in the Bundesliga accumulating 30 goals, added to this, he is 11 goals away from equaling Robert Lewandowski as the player with the most goals in a single German league season and still has nine games left to try to surpass him. But beyond this record, there is another piece of information that Kane is the complete owner of.
It seems incredible, but the Englishman individually has more league goals than 27 teams in the 5 major European leagues. A totally unbeatable season, he is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 6 goals, in the Bundesliga with 30, in the European season with 36 points and in the fight for the golden boot he accumulates 60 points. He is one of those players who do not allow Bayern Münich to get out of the fight for the title.
