Harry Kane scores 30 GOALS!! in 25 games played in the German League with Bayern Munich. The English forward is 11 goals away from equaling Robert Lewandowski (41) as the player with the most goals in a single Bundesliga season. He has 9 games left to… pic.twitter.com/CL7xvy4cSF

— Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) March 9, 2024