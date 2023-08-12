On Thursday, there was a breakthrough in the bickering over Kane’s signature. According to The Athletic the German record champion reached an agreement with Tottenham on a transfer for an amount of more than one hundred million euros.

Kane’s contract in London expires in mid-2024. The goalgetter already entered the youth academy of the Spurs in 2004. He was loaned out to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before making his Premier League debut for Spurs in the 2012/13 season. Born in England’s capital, Kane has been a fixture in the Spurs side since the 2014/15 season. The Englishman was crowned the club’s all-time top scorer, but was unable to win a prize.