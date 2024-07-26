For Meghan “it is still too dangerous to return to the UK”. That’s according to her husband, Prince Harry, who said in an interview with ITV’s Tabloids On Trial that he fears the Duchess of Sussex could be targeted if she returned home. “There’s too much attention on me and my wife. I’ve been pushed too far,” the Duke of Sussex said in his first interview since the end of his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Speaking about the attention the royal couple is attracting and the legal battles they’ve been involved in, Harry said it’s “still dangerous” to return to the UK.It just takes one person reading this stuff and acting on what they read, whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is… these are things that really worry me,” he said.It’s one of the reasons why I will not bring my wife back to this country,” he added.

Harry also accused the press of having played a “fundamental” role in the breakdown of relations with his family. And he recalled how Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, had “supported” his actions against News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World. “I wish we had had lots of conversations before she died and that’s something she was very supportive of. She knew how much it meant to me and she was prepared to support me without question,” he added.

The Queen wanted media mogul Rupert Murdoch to “apologise” to Harry, the Duke himself said in a testimony. Harry is pursuing a case against NGN for alleged illegal intelligence gathering, but not wiretapping. The trial will be held in January. NGN has denied that any illegal activity took place at The Sun.