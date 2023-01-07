The controversial and rebellious Prince Harry is inundated with criticism in England. All the fault of the explosive and devastating revelations contained in his book “Spare”. King Charles’s younger son has scandalized almost everyone. And many now call him a traitor. While the controversies rage, as per tradition, the Royal Family does not express itself. But royal family insiders are oozing wrath, fury and indignation. The feeling is that Harry has really come to an end with his father, who however never gave up hope of mending in view of his coronation in May, and above all with his brother and heir to the throne William.

Royal sources who know the two children of King Charles and Lady D have told the Daily Mirror in the past few hours that, after the latest media tsunami, “there will never be a reconciliation for Harry again. What he has done is incomprehensible and most likely unforgivable. His words are so mean and to the point. Almost certainly, he will regret it bitterly. He’s crossed too many red lines in the book.”

Other real sources, always at the Mirror, instead said that William would be “destroyed” by the revelations of his younger brother, while another insider spoke of “distortion of reality” by Harry. An anonymous servant of the late Queen instead underlined to the Daily Mail that, if she were still alive, Elizabeth II would have been appalled by the behavior of her nephew: “she At least she died before her and she was spared this painful spectacle” .

But Harry, His Majesty’s soldier between 2007 and 2008 and 2012 and 2013, is now also a traitor to the army and several British conservative politicians. In fact, the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography also contains the sensational admission of having killed at least 25 militiamen in Afghanistan: “To me they were pawns, not human beings”.

The reaction of the former British colonel and his superior in Afghanistan, Richard Kemp, together with that of Tim Collins in Iraq, was very harsh: “Harry betrayed his comrades and the British army which always respects human life. Thus he also jeopardized his personal safety ”, which at this point will have to be significantly intensified given that some extremists could take revenge:“ He shot himself in the foot ”, added Kemp. Even the ex marine, friend and idol of Harry, Ben McBean, lost arm and leg in Afghanistan, harshly criticized the prince: “Harry, I love you. Now please shut up!”

But it doesn’t end there. In addition to the British, Prince Harry has angered (and not a little) the Taliban. According to Khalid Zadran, Taliban police spokesman in Kabul, “Prince Harry should be tried before an international court of justice. We will never forget it. And Afghans will never forget his massacre of innocent civilians: Harry is a cruel and barbaric man.”