Prince Harry has revealed that he cried only once after the death of his mother Lady Diana in an interview with ITV broadcaster tonight at 21 and of which an excerpt was released in which he spoke of his senses of guilt for not showing emotions during Lady D’s funeral. During the interview, one of the many released by the prince in view of the release of his memoirs, Harry explained that he is unable to show any emotion when he meets mourners since Diana’s 1997 death.

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how weird it was and how guilty I actually felt, and I think William felt the same way too, walking outside Kensington Palace,” she said. told presenter Tom Bradby.

The prince added that he felt the mourners’ tears on his hands when he shook them: “There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers for our mother and we stood there shaking people’s hands, smiling,” he said. videos, I watched everything again. And the wet hands that we were holding, we couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but they were all tears that were drying”. “Everyone thought and felt that they knew our mother, and the two people closest to her, the two people she loved the most, weren’t able to show any emotion at that moment,” he concluded.