Smiling and alone, without the company of his wife Megan Markle and their children. This is how Harry, Duke of Sussex, the youngest son of Carlos III, arrived at the act in which his father was officially named king of the United Kingdom this Saturday. After having renounced by his own decision to be part of the royal family A little over two years ago, he did not have any distinction in this solemn appointment at Westminster Abbey, something that he had requested on the other hand.

He entered the temple at around 11:30 a.m. next to Andrew of England, another of the members of British royalty with the worst reputation, from whom Queen Elizabeth II, his own mother, withdrew the title of prince and all military titles after being involved in various scandals, including sexual abuse.

The two, along with other guests, took seats in the back, away from the coronation area. Harry, brother of William, Prince of Wales, chose a morning coat, ditching his military uniforms, which he no longer has permission to wear. Minutes before the act started, he could be seen talking to some relatives, such as Jack Brooksbank, husband of Princess Eugenia of York.

son’s birthday



After the act, Harry is scheduled to take a flight back to California to meet his wife Megan Markle at the family home, so that he can be present for at least a few hours on the birthday of his eldest son, Archie, who is celebrating his birthday this Saturday. four years. The marriage continues to have a certain antipathy among the British public, especially since the recent Netflix documentary in which they revealed secrets of the royal family, as well as in the Harry’s controversial memoirswhich came to light in book form earlier this year.