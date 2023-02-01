Harry Mulder gets tears in his eyes when he talks about his son Dylano (20). The young Hagenaar has been in a closed institution for more than six months because of threats, violence, nuisance and vandalism. The father acknowledges that his son has done wrong things, but also thinks he deserves a second chance. ‘You can’t keep locking up a child like that, can you?’
Ilah Rubio
