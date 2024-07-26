Meghan Markle: ‘It’s still too dangerous to return to the UK’. The words of her husband, Prince Harry, who in an interview with ITV’s Tabloids On Trial said that fears the Duchess of Sussex could be targeted if she returned home. ”There’s too much attention on me and my wife. They’ve pushed me too far,” the Duke of Sussex said in his first interview since the end of his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Speaking about the attention the royal couple has drawn and the legal battles they have been involved in, Harry said it was “still dangerous” to return to the UK. “It only takes one person reading this and acting on what they’ve read, whether it’s about a knife or acid, whatever it is… these are things that genuinely worry me,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons I’m not bringing my wife back to this country,” he added.

Harry also accused the press of playing a ”pivotal” role in the breakdown of relations with his family. And he recalled how Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, had “supported” his actions against News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World. “I wish we had had more conversations before she died and that’s something she was very supportive of. She knew how much it meant to me and she was prepared to support me without question,” he added.

The Queen reportedly wanted media mogul Rupert Murdoch to ‘apologise’ to Harrythe duke himself said in a statement. Harry is pursuing a case against NGN for alleged illegal intelligence gathering, but not for wiretapping. The trial will be held in January. NGN has denied that any illegal activity took place at The Sun.