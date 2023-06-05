Sled a tomorrow the arrival of Prince Harry in the London courtroom where he will have to testify in the trial against the Daily Mirror, accused of having used illicit means, including wiretapping of telephone messages, to obtain information about him and other ‘celebrities’. In fact, his lawyer David Sherbone announced today at the beginning of the hearing that Harry arrived only last night from Los Angeles to be able to celebrate his daughter Lilibet’s second birthday.

Judge Francourt said he was ‘a bit surprised’ by the fact that the prince is not presented in the courtroom today, since indications had been given that the witness was already available from the day before his deposition, scheduled for tomorrow, in case there had been time to start it already today. The Mirror group’s lawyer, Andrew Green, also said he was “very resentful” of the prince’s non-appearance, saying it risks “wasting time” at the trial.

In what will be the first court appearance in 130 years by a member of the royal familyHarry will testify in the trial that he, and dozens of other ‘celebrities’, have sued the group’s tabloids for illegal wiretapping.