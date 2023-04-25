Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 4:31 p.m.



Harry Belafonte has died this Tuesday at the age of 96. Musician, actor, and black rights activist. In the 1950s he broke down all barriers in a world where Jamaicans like him had no place. In fact, his success made him a leader in the fight for human rights in the US.

In the 1960s he began working with his friend Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movements. In addition, he was behind the hit song ‘We Are the World’, full of celebrities who sang against hunger and in favor of children in the 80s.

To the rhythm of Caribbean sounds, the New Yorker earned the nickname of ‘the king of calypso’ and reached the top of the charts.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information