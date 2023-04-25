He was a myth of music and civil rights. He brought Caribbean music to the fore with songs like Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) and Jamaica Farewell

Mourning in the music world: Harry Belafontethe artist who in the 1950s had broken through the pop charts and, simultaneously, the barriers of race, becoming a force in the civil rights movementdied at his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

His longtime spokesman, Ken Sunshine, told the New York Times that the cause of the artist's death was one heart failure. She was 96 years old. Harry Belafonte rose to prominence in the 1950s when the musician brought Caribbean music to American audiences. Among his many successes we remember Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) And Jamaica Farewell. Her music career peaked with albums Calypso (1956) and Jump Up Calypso (1961). Furthermore, Belafonte has also appeared in numerous films: in particular, Carmen Jones of 1954 and Island in the Sun of 1957 propelled him to stardom, making him a sex symbol as well as a black idol. Always engaged in civil rights battles, as well as in humanitarian activities, in 1987 he was appointed ambassador of Unicef.

The carreer — Harold George Bellanfanti Jr., this is the real name of Harry Belafonte, was born on March 1, 1927 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York to Jamaican parents. In 1944 he dropped out of school to enlist in the Navy, where his classmates introduced him to the works of Du Bois and other African-American authors. While in Virginia, Belafonte met Marguerite Byrd, a girl studying psychology at the Hampton Institute. The two married in 1948 and had two children together. After his discharge, Belafonte became interested in acting and enrolled in Erwin Piscator’s Dramatic Workshop, where he studied with Marlon Brando And Tony Curtis. At the theatre, where he took his first steps working as a stagehand, he became a great friend of the actor Sidney Poitier.