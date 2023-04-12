Harry at the coronation of his father King Charles III without Meghan. The “Duchess” will remain in California with her children

There will be the prince Harry at the coronation of kings Charles IIInext May 6, but the wife of the second son of the monarch, Meghan, will remain in California with their children. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace made it known.

It will be the first time that the prince will return together with Royal familysince his incendiary autobiography, “Shoot”, in which he detailed how for years he felt relegated to the background and considered “the reserve”. An autobiography that has sold millions of copies but has bruised his relationships with the rest of the family.

Meghan he will remain in California together with his sons, the princes Archie – who turns 4 on May 6th – and the little one Lilibet Diana. Rumors had been circulating for weeks about the presence or absence of the Dukes of Sussex in London for the coronation of the King and the two responded to the invitation well beyond the time given by the Palace ceremonial to confirm their presence.

Now it remains to be seen where Harry he will be seated in Westminster Abbey even if it seems excluded that he will be with the rest of the family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to greet the British, at the end of Saturday’s ceremony.

