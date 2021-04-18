Two brothers, William and Harry, the son of the heir to the British throne, had a conversation together after the funeral ceremonies of their grandfather Prince Philip, the husband of the Queen of Britain, after what was said about differences between them recently.

Television pictures showed how Harry first spoke to William, Duchess Kate’s wife, at the exit gate of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

When William reached them, the three walked together – Harry in the middle, wearing a muzzle – around the castle.

The relationship of my son and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, has been strained since Harry and his wife, Duchess Megan, abandoned their royal duties and moved to the United States.

British media reported that a meeting of Harry and his wife with an American television station widened the gap between Harry and his brother after Harry and his wife made allegations against the royal palace. The phone call between the two brothers was said to be less than constructive.

Megan did not travel to the United States due to her pregnancy.