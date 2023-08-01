Harry and William, no truce between the brothers: “They can’t forgive him”

The dispute between Prince William and his brother Harry is not destined to return. This is supported by several observers of the royal house, after the news of an alleged conciliatory gesture by the Duke of Sussex.

According to expert Sarah Hewson, the two sons of Diana and Carlo do not seem to have any intention of leaving the feud behind. “At this stage, I don’t see any evidence that there is still a desire, on either side, to put an end to this,” she told Sky News Australia.

Even the royal biographer Tom Bower said he was pessimistic about the truce that Harry would have offered his brother, given the “damage” that his statements have caused to the image of the family. “I think Harry’s offer will eventually be rejected. I doubt William and Kate can forgive Harry,” he told British weekly Ok!.

Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020, following the family’s retirement from public duties. They have since spoken publicly about the disputes with the rest of the royal family in a Netflix documentary and in Harry’s autobiography “Spare”.