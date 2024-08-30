Prince Harry and his older brother William met for the first time in over a year at the funeral of their uncle Robert Fellowes in Norfolk. Fellowes, who died last month, was married to Lady Jane Spencer, Diana’s sister, and was the late Queen’s private secretary. The brothers were last in the same room at King Charles’s coronation in May last year.

But it is significant, writes the Daily Mail, that it was Diana’s family who accomplished the impossible task of reuniting the two brothers, united by grief. It even seems that Diana’s brothers, Lady Jane, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer, according to the newspaper, could turn out to be the long-awaited key to repairing Harry and William’s relationship. Harry has remained close to his mother’s family despite his move to the United States in 2020, and the Spencers have supported the Duke on many occasions when senior members of the royal family were absent.

In May, Diana’s brother, the Earl Spencer, and her older sister Lady Jane Fellowes attended the Invictus Games anniversary ceremony at St Paul’s to support Prince Harry. King Charles was “too busy” to attend, despite being just a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace, where he was entertaining thousands of guests. The closeness between Prince Harry and his uncle Charles Spencer was evident as they warmly embraced inside the cathedral. The Duke beamed, visibly delighted by the welcome in an otherwise chilly setting, the Daily Mail reports.

The Spencers’ presence at the event was just one example of the support they’ve shown him repeatedly since he moved to the United States: his aunts were among the few members of Harry’s family to attend Princess Lilibet’s christening. They were also present at Archie’s christening in 2019 and joined Harry and Meghan in official photographs, including Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.