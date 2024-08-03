This week it was confirmed that lThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, will visit Colombia in November at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez. Criticism of the couple’s decision was not long in coming.

“During their stay, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will accompany me on visits to Bogotá and the Pacific region and the Caribbean region, in Cartagena and Cali, respectively,” added Francia Márquez.

Your visit will be part of the celebration of the first World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children, which will also take place in November in the country.

It was also announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with their Archewell Foundation, which promotes safer digital environments, will participate in various related activities.

The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing topics such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health.

British press questions security in Colombia

“They have chosen to visit one of, if not the most, dangerous countries in the world. But nothing surprises me. [con Harry y Meghan] these days“a former British royal protection officer told the British media Daily Mail.

The media outlet, in a recently published article, argued that countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom had issued security alerts regarding travel to Colombia due to fears of the “crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.”

Although the media outlet noted that it understands that the dukes will be provided with a full security scheme during their visit, they also rescued the words of the former official: “But this reinforces the reason why he doesn’t receive protection: he keeps going to dangerous places.”referring to the youngest son of King Charles III.

They also recalled that in an interview Harry said he would not return with Meghan to his home country for her safety. “It is still dangerous, and all it takes is a lone actor, a person who reads these things and acts on what they have read,” he told ITV. “It is one of the reasons why I will not bring my wife to this country,” he added.

Petro responds

In response to criticism of Harry and Meghan’s decision, President Gustavo Petro spoke out on social media X.

“Dangerous countries are those that emit CO2, non-dangerous countries are those that absorb CO2,” the president wrote in response to such criticism.

*With information from EFE