Netflix will not renew the contract expiring in 2025 with Harry and Meghan, the reasons are linked to the failure of their programs

Harry and Meghan have been at the center of gossip for a long time, both due to their farewell to the royal family and other events. Today the breakup seems official Harry, Meghan and Netflix. In fact, the company and the couple would be ready to split their paths. The decision would have been made by both parties even if, for the Dukes of Sussex, there could be economic repercussions.

Harry and Meghan

The contract you Netflix and Harry and Meghan, signed in 2020 and expiring in 2025, will not be renewed. The decision by the streaming giant would be linked to popularity problems. Netflix, together with Harry and Meghan, has produced several projects, such as the TV series Harry&Meghanthe documentary on the occasion of Invictus Game and the series Leave to lead.

All these productions would not have been as successful as Netflix both the Dukes of Sussex hoped. Indeed, it seems that they were a real one failure, perhaps due to lack of popularity in recent years. In fact, after their departure from the royal family, the dukes are not seen well, although lately it seems that relations with the family are improving.

For the dukes, a very respectable economic loss is looming. In fact, their contract with Netflix brought in a profit of 100 million dollars. But now that the deadline is near, it seems that they will have to reduce their expenses, also given the recent termination of the contract even with Spotifyfrom the value of 20 million dollars. It seems that the Dukes of Sussex's production company, the Archewellhas not respected the minimum hours of content produced by the podcast Meghan Markle. The entrances that will arrive thanks to the book written by Harry “Spare”.

Spare book by Prince Harry

Meanwhile, the couple continues to live far from England, in California. There, their luxurious lifestyle would cost the couple millions of dollars a year. Given the various cancellations, perhaps the dukes will have to scale back their outgoings and forces Meghan she will have to give up becoming the “lifestyle queen” she always wanted to be.