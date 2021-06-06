The bets pointed to June 10 as the possible date of birth of the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It seems that, had he been able to choose, this would have been the case since it would have coincided with that of his great-grandfather, Prince Philip of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, and that day he would have turned 100. However, the second daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had her own plans and came to the world on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. Her parents confirmed it today: «On June 4 we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, ‘Lili’. She is more than we could have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt around the world. Thank you for your kindness and support during this very special time for our family.

Both the little girl, who weighed 3.22 kilos (7.11 pounds) at birth, and the mother are doing well and are now resting at home. On the name of the newborn, the speculations were right on this occasion. Three were shuffled, one was Pip, derived from Philip, his great-grandfather’s name, and the other two, Lil, after his great-grandmother and Queen of Great Britain, Elizabeth II, and Diana, in honor of his paternal grandmother. The newborn responds to the name Lilibet Diana and in a statement issued on the website of the couple’s foundation they explain that “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen in honor of her beloved grandmother, the Princess of Wales. He is the second child of the couple, who already have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would have a daughter on February 14. It was quite a surprise, just a few weeks before the broadcast of the controversial interview they offered to the communicator and friend of the couple, Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed the reasons that had led them to distance themselves from the British royal family. Now, three and a half months later, they already have the little girl in their arms who will surely be her older brother’s best playmate.

Lili is the eleventh great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the third to be born this year since in February her cousin August Philip Hawke, the first-born of Princess Eugenia of York and Jack Brooksbank, did it and in March Lucas Philip Tindall did it. , third child of Zara and Mike Tindall who was born in the bathroom of their house because he could not leave in time for the hospital. In addition, it will soon cease to be the smallest because in a few months the birth of the baby that Beatriz de York and Edoardo Mapelli are expecting is expected. Despite the fact that her parents have renounced their royal obligations, the daughter of the Dukes of Sussex is ranked number eight in the line of succession to the British throne and, for now, is and will remain the first and only to be born outside the Kingdom. United.

Sweet wait



Lili’s birth came after Meghan suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020, something they had kept secret until the protagonist herself recounted it in a moving letter published in the ‘New York Times’ earlier this year. . During these months of sweet waiting we have seen Meghan on rare occasions, except in the interview with Oprah and her participation in the solidarity concert Vax Live. Nor could she accompany her husband in the farewell to his grandfather, the Prince of Edinburgh, given his advanced state of pregnancy.

In the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can enjoy a calmer life since, while they are not completely removed from the media spotlight, they do have less pressure than when they stayed ahead of their royal duties.