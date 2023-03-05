Charles III has now evicted his son Harry, his wife Meghan and little grandchildren Archie and Lilibeth from the residence of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. And that’s exactly the point. Already two days ago the Sussexes had revolted communicating – via tabloid, with news that has not been denied – that that residence was the only one in which the couple’s children, great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, “could be considered safe”.

Despite this last motion of the affections, the sovereign went straight on his way. The eviction procedure, which began last January 11, the day after the publication of Harry’s unpleasant autobiography, “Spare” was not blocked at all (the house had been donated in 2019 by Queen Elizabeth to the couple who, before their move, had carried out an expensive renovation of the house at a cost of £2.4 million).

And so yesterday, perhaps even after having unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with his father, King Charles III, Harry – on the advice of Meghan, enraged by the news of the eviction – went on the counterattack. And this explains the big headlines that threaten grandfather Charles III in the Sunday tabloids: “You will never see your grandchildren again”.

“Camilla doesn’t touch herself”

For those who missed the previous episodes. Why did Charles III want to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore? Because Prince Harry, they say at court, has touched on a topic on which Carlo does not compromise: his beloved Camilla. During the Netflix docuseries released last December, and in the interviews released in January to promote his memoir «Spare», the prince had described the stepmother as «the villain of the situation», and the true promoter of Megxit.

Describing the queen consort as a dangerous individual, for the first time Harry had mentioned Camilla’s close relations with the British media: interactions that would be the basis of the negativity shown over the years by the local press towards the Sussexes, and therefore of their decision to flee across the ocean. According to Harry, it would have been Camilla who passed information about Meghan to English journalists.

Coronation increasingly at risk

With these premises it goes without saying that the hypothesis of seeing Harry and Meghan among the special guests of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 in London is increasingly unlikely.