The Christmas season brings with it not only joy, but also traditional congratulations from the most prominent figures on a global level. This year, Prince Harry and Meghan Marklehave captured attention with their original greeting that mixes family, nature and solidarity. The Christmas message came accompanied by six images summarizing the highlights of his 2024, including one unpublished photography of his children Archie (5 years old) and Lilibet (3 years old), who, although with their backs turned, show how much they have grown.

In the emotional family picture, the little ones run towards their parents, surrounded by nature and accompanied by the three family dogs. Harry bends down to receive Lilibet, while Meghan, with a radiant smile, waits for Archie. This image, which also stands out for privacy by keeping the children’s faces hidden, has caused a sensation on social networks and international media. “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a happy new year,” the message reads on a dark green background.

The photo mosaic also includes key moments from this year, such as solidarity trips of the couple to Nigeria and Colombia. These images reflect the social commitment of the dukes through their Archewell foundation, a tradition they have maintained since their departure from the British Royal Family. However, it is the photo of their children that has generated the most interest, since Archie and Lilibet’s public appearances have been extremely limited since the well-known ‘Megxit’.

According to 'People', a friend close to the couple confessed months ago that Harry and Meghan are very strict about protecting their children's privacy. This approach has led the dukes to show images of their little ones only on rare occasions. The last time Archie and Lilibet starred in a Christmas card was in 2021, and since then, family images have been practically non-existent, prioritizing the professional and supportive side of the couple.









This postcard, in addition to being a reflection of the Sussex family values, is also a veiled response to the estrangement rumors that have circulated in recent months. The family image, full of connection and joy, refutes any speculation and reinforces the idea that, despite the challenges, Harry and Meghan keep the union of their nuclear family intact.

Although life in Los Angeles has undergone a radical change since their departure from London, the dukes have not left aside their Christmas traditions, adapting them to their new reality. This 2024, his ‘Christmas’ once again shows the duality of his life: a mix of endearing personal moments and a continuous commitment to social causes.

However, the year has not been without challenges. According to close sources, the Archewell Foundation faces economic difficulties and its future remains uncertain. Despite this, Harry and Meghan continue to work tirelessly to keep their charitable legacy alive, using these dates as an opportunity to thank their followers and collaborators.

Thus, the Sussexes’ Christmas message is established as an annual tradition that not only celebrates the season, but also gives a glimpse into their personal evolution and professional, reminding us that, even in the midst of challenges, there is always room for thehope and union.