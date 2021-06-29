As reported by a British tabloid, Harry and Meghan have infuriated the Chumash, an ancient tribe of Native Americans on the West Coast, where the Sussex live. The reason? To water the garden of their villa in Montecito, the dukes would use the sacred water of the Amerindians, present in the area.

There is no peace for Harry and Meghan. While, these days, the Duke of Sussex it’s at London to inaugurate the commemorative statue dedicated to Lady Diana, the controversy rages on the American West Coast, where the prince lives with his wife and children Archie and Lilibet Diana, born in early June.

Harry and Meghan use the sacred Chumash water for the garden

Local Native Americans would be on a war footing. Indeed, as the British tabloid reports “Daily Star”, Harry and Meghan would be accused of using theHoly water of Amerindians to irrigate the gardens of theirs villa Californian of Montecito, from $ 14.7 million.

The pharaonic house of the gods Sussexin fact, it was built on land that once belonged to the people Chumash, a tribe that has its roots in the area and whose origins date back to almost 11 thousand years ago.

Human remains of a member were found last month Chumash near the Harry and Meghan’s mansion. They would have been discovered during the construction of buildings nearby.

The local sheriff’s office has hired a forensic anthropologist to investigate their origins. Early reports indicate that the remains found underground may belong to the people Chumash.

Harry and Meghan in conversation with the leader Chumash

Harry and Meghan, as well as other inhabitants of the area, would use both hot and cold water sources of underground rivers considered sacred.

The leader of the Chumash tribe Eleanor Fishburn, explained that that water should not be used to water the gardens, but for rites and ceremonials.

Therefore Fishburn invited Harry and Meghan to a meeting to talk about this situation and find a solution.

