The amount requested by Harry and Meghan to participate in Carlo’s coronation is discussed: here are all the details

Harry and Meghan they never stop talking about themselves. Over the last few hours, the names of the couple have returned to occupy the space of the main gossip newspapers for a sensational news that is making the rounds on the web. The rumor concerns the dizzying amount that the two would have requested to participate in the coronation of King Charles III: let’s find out all the details together.

The feud between Harry and Meghan and the English royal house continues. A few months ago the son of King Charles he launched a heavy attack on Camilla, sending the ruler into a rage. These were the words that the husband of Meghan Markle addressed to the Queen Consort:

We spent many days thinking about who could have sold the story to the press. My brother and I first drew up a list of suspects, which eventually became very small. One evening Willy shyly admitted that during the tour of Australia at a dinner with dad and Queen Camilla he had let slip the discussion between Meg and Kate. I put my hands to my face, Meg and Kate fell silent. At that point everything was clear. And I said to my brother ‘You of all people should have known. You had to understand that she could do this to us.

Harry and Meghan, asked for 11 million euros to participate in the coronation of King Charles: the indiscretion

Over the last few hours a new controversy has hit a new controversy about Harry and Meghan. Rumors that the couple would have requested are becoming more and more insistent 11 million euros to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

The event will take place in a month and, according to reports from the royal expert Richard FitzwilliamsHarry and Meghan would be cut off from the family if they didn’t attend.