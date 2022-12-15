From accusing them of lying to denouncing a “war on Meghan,” Prince Harry and his American wife turn up the heat against the British royal family in the highly anticipated second and final installment of their documentary on Netflix this Thursday.

After the success of the first three episodes, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mainly attacked the British tabloid press for their treatment of the exactriz, the couple now seems to be targeting Buckingham Palace and Prince William – heir to the throne and older brother of Harry – to justify his surprising departure from the monarchy in 2020.

It is the story of the disagreements between two brothers, the most famous princes in the world. In the second installment of his documentary on Netflix, Harry accuses William of reacting in anger to his decision to leave the British monarchy.

In this latest installment, Harry points especially to his older brother, the heir to the throne, to whom he seemed very close until his wedding in 2018 with the American actress Meghan Markle.

Now it seems that the two brothers have not spoken since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to live in California.

A ‘scary’ episode

The young prince, 38, who will publish his memoir ‘Spare’ (Replacement) in January, delves into the privacy of the family on this occasion, recounting the meeting held in January 2020 about his plans to move abroad with Meghan .

He explains that the couple then proposed to be “half in, half out” of the royal family, working for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, but supporting themselves.

“It was terrifying to see my brother yelling and yelling at me and my father (now King Charles III) saying things that weren’t true and my grandmother sitting quietly and taking it all in,” says Harry.

The Duke of Sussex recounted details of the important meeting he held with his family on January 13, 2020 in Sandringham, eastern England, about his plans to move abroad.

Harry says that he had been made several proposals and that he had chosen to have his job to be financially independent and, at the same time, fulfill public commitments to support his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. But “quickly,” she explains, it became clear that option wasn’t possible, and “it was terrifying to have my brother yell at me and yell at me and my father say things that just weren’t true. And my grandmother, you know, sitting quietly taking it all in.”

“But you have to understand that, from the perspective of the family, especially from hers (queen), there are ways of doing things and her last mission, her objective, responsibility is the institution,” the prince recounted about the meeting.

The series ‘Harry and Meghan’ recounts, in the version of its protagonists, the suffering to which the couple was subjected by the press and the British royal family.

misinterpretation

Harry puts his finger on the sore point and accuses William’s entourage of the negative media coverage of which he claims he and Meghan were victims, due in his opinion to the fact that they “stealed prominence” from other members of the royal family.

“The problem is when someone who gets married and should be a bit player steals the spotlight or does the job better than the person who was born to do it,” he says, taking aim clearly at William and his wife Kate.

Prince Harry also talks about his return to the UK in April 2021 for the funeral of his grandfather Philip, husband of Elizabeth II. He was “tough,” he says, “especially the discussions with my brother and my father, who were very focused on the same misreading of the situation.”

“I’ve had to come to terms with the fact that we’ll probably never get a proper apology. My wife and I are moving on. We’re focused on what comes next,” he says.

In the first three episodes, broadcast a week earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mainly lashed out at the British tabloids for their treatment of the mixed-race exactriz.

Now, in the last episode, Harry accuses the British newspaper Daily Mail of causing Meghan to lose a pregnancy after publishing a letter she had written to her father with whom she has a tense relationship.

These new episodes are a new attack on royalty, in a crucial period three months after the death of Isabel II and the accession to the throne of Carlos III.

King Charles III and Prince William accompany the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

No response from Buckingham

At the moment, the palace has not made any comment on the content of the documentary. But if the accusations made in the last part are serious, Buckingham might be forced to break his silence this time.

Charles III, Queen Camilla, William and his wife Kate are scheduled to show the unity of the royal family by attending the royal Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey together on Thursday, which will be televised over the holidays.

And on Tuesday, the Kate and William press service published a photo of the British tabloid darling couple wearing jeans, smiling and relaxed as they walked with their children around the royal estate of Sandringham. Very far from the formal and private image that Meghan portrays of them in the documentary.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

The first three episodes of the series produced by Netflix totaled 81.55 million hours of viewing, the highest figure ever for a documentary in its first week of release, according to the streaming platform.

But in the UK, Harry and Meghan’s popularity plummeted again just before the documentary was released, despite already being the most unpopular royals after Prince Andrew, who has been the subject of a sex scandal in recent years.

The British press beat them up after the first episodes, accusing them of “indecency” and of “attacking on the legacy of the Queen” Elizabeth II, in particular when criticizing the Commonwealth, to which she showed great attachment during her 70-year reign. .

Some media already consider it “a point of no return” in Harry’s distancing from Carlos III and William. A reconciliation now seems unlikely, six months before his father’s official coronation.

